Google accuses two carriers of sending spyware to customers

Data collected by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) reveals that telecommunications operators in Italy and Kazakhstan, a country located on the Asian continent, contributed to the spread of malicious files among their customers in order to monitor the computer browsing through a spywaresoftware that can run in the background recording pages accessed, keystrokes and more device information.

According to information from big tech, the telecoms intentionally interrupted consumers’ access to the Internet to recommend the installation of a malicious program developed by RCS Labs, an Italian company that is again the target of accusations in Europe and Asia for distributing monitoring tools without consent.

As discovered by Google experts, users were conditioned through a text message to install an application on their smartphones that, supposedly, would correct the “failure” in the connection to the provider’s network.

Evidently, the installed application — which arrived disguised as a legitimate program — was just a tool that would later be used to track the user on cell phones with an Android or iOS operating system.

On Android phones, the malicious link led to a fraudulent website that pointed to the download of a file in .apk format, an extension used to install applications outside the Play Store as long as the “Unknown sources” function is authorized.

Despite the greater ease of propagating spyware on Google’s system, cybercriminals were also able to circumvent the App Store’s verification methods allowing owners of iPhones and iPads to also be harmed.

affected users

The cybersecurity study does not indicate the number of people who can install the spy application on their cell phones. However, companies like Apple and Google have released emergency security updates to address key vulnerabilities exploited by the spyware application.

As a safety guide, it is highly recommended not to install apps or click on links received from unknown sources, such as text message or email, for example. In case of suspicion, it is recommended to contact the responsible company through its official channels.