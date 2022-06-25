Harris Reed’s fluid and genderless fashion

Harris Reed is a fashionista super young, who recognized fashion as the greatest ally of self-expression and, through her fluid and genderless look, attracted the attention of celebrities, such as Harry Styles, Adele, Emma Watson, Lizzo and also Alessandro Michele, director creative of Gucciwhich helped to boost his career in meteoric fashion.

Just a year after graduating, she debuted at London Fashion Week with an incredible collection of non-binary makeup for MAC Cosmetics, in a powerful manifesto on beauty being for everyone, as well as being featured in the acclaimed Victoria & Albert’ Fashioning Masculinities.

Harris does not hide that his nonconformity is also the basis of his motivation, for being judged and often not being accepted, but in a positive way, as an expression of self-acceptance and the freedom to be outside the boxes that society uses to limit people. For him, every movement causes an impact and can be interpreted as a manifestation of art and culture.

Finally, he declared that he is a little tired of being approached by brands motivated by the wrong reasons, but he moves on because he understands that his voice can positively inspire many other people to naturalize something that should be genuine. Yet, he recalled that every time a brand chooses to ignore people’s ultimate authenticity, it misses a huge opportunity to create an authentic connection.