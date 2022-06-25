HBO Max: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is available on streaming

THE HBO Max put the film in its catalog Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citythe newest in the franchise resident Evil which was released at the end of 2021 in theaters and can now be seen by everyone in the comfort of home on the streaming service. The film was directed by Johannes Roberts and is a different version of the films released in the saga starring Milla Jovovich, 2002 The 2017.

the new movie of resident Evil joins other productions in the franchise of capcom which are also available at HBO Max, the platform has 4 of the 6 films released in the saga starring Milla Jovovichin addition to the animation Resident Evil: Damnation. Check below which films starred by Milla Jovovich are available at HBO Max and where it is possible to assist those who are out of service.

Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest (2002) with the direction of Paul WS Anderson : HBO Max

(2002) with the direction of : Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) with the direction of Alexander Witt : Globoplay

(2004) with the direction of : Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) directed by Russell Mulcah and: HBO Max

(2007) directed by and: Resident Evil: Restart (2010) directed by Paul WS Anderson : HBO Max

(2010) directed by : Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) directed by Paul WS Anderson : HBO Max

(2012) directed by : Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017) directed by Paul WS Anderson: Netflix

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The night it all started. In 1998, a group of Raccoon City police are sent to the Spencer Mansion, where, in addition to facing a night of horror, they discover the truth behind the shadowy biotech giant, Umbrella Corp.

Classification: 16 years | Duration: 1h47min

The film’s cast includes Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield and Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon city is available at HBO Max for all subscribers at no additional cost.



Do you intend to watch Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon city at HBO Max? Share in the comments with your opinion!

