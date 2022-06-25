Holiday Eye: Windows 11 Updated with Search Improvements and General Fixes

Starting with Search, now a new view of holidays and important dates is shown when opening the search. The new interface is much prettier and presents more relevant information instead of just presenting information from a featured site.

Search highlights will roll out to Windows 11 customers in the coming weeks. We are taking a phased and measured approach. Wide availability will occur in the coming months.

On the other hand, professional users will have access to their agenda with meetings, appointments and contacts in an easy way.