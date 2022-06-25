Holiday Eye: Windows 11 Updated with Search Improvements and General Fixes

Starting with Search, now a new view of holidays and important dates is shown when opening the search. The new interface is much prettier and presents more relevant information instead of just presenting information from a featured site.
Search highlights will roll out to Windows 11 customers in the coming weeks. We are taking a phased and measured approach. Wide availability will occur in the coming months.
On the other hand, professional users will have access to their agenda with meetings, appointments and contacts in an easy way.
Now talking about the fixes, we have the solution for the bug when using the WiFi hotspot, which disconnected the computer from the internet when activating it. Other resolved issues include:
- Inability to upgrade to Windows 11 even with a compatible computer;
- Bug when playing videos and certain audio formats within games;
- Inability to reconnect to Bluetooth devices after restarting the PC;
- General bugs in the operating system
To install the update, just go to Settings > Windows Update and look for the new version, after all it is an optional update and is not automatically downloaded. To check all the details of the new version, visit the link below:
