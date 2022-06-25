‘Homophobic fan welcomes Cruzeiro games’, says Ronaldo

photo: Playback/Twitch Ronaldo gave a strong message to Cruzeiro fans during the live

In addition to being manager of the Sociedade Anima de Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo is one of the great idols of Brazilian football. And the former player knows the role of influencer he has. This Friday, during a live on Twitch, Fenmeno made an awareness campaign against homophobia in football stadiums.

Recently, Cruzeiro ran the risk of losing points because of homophobic chants in the duel against Grmio, at Independência. That’s why Fenmeno was tough and made it clear: “Homophobic fans are not welcome to Cruzeiro games”.

“I want to remind you that a very serious problem, crime, and the homophobic fan is not welcome to Cruzeiro games. In addition to committing a crime, he will be harming his team”, said Ronaldo, adding.

“A message for Cruzeiro and for everyone else. We can no longer tolerate this type of behavior. (…) We will fulfill our obligation, make fans aware, that is not welcome in our stadiums”, he declared.

the punishment