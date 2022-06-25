How China and India have helped Russia circumvent sanctions by buying cheap oil

Russia has found new customers in Asia for its powerful oil and gas industry. And thanks to them, it has been able to mitigate the effects of the strong economic sanctions imposed on Russian products by Western Europe and the United States.

After invading Ukraine, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become the main supplier of oil to China.

Russia reportedly offered China discounts on its oil and gas prices, which opened up a huge market for Russia that had previously been untapped and capable of offsetting, at least in part, the losses caused by the blockade on sales after the economic sanctions.

Russia also turned to India: before the invasion of Ukraine, only 1% of its oil exports were destined for the country. In May 2022, they corresponded to 18%.

