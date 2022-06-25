To give your Reels content an effect on slow motionit is important to know how to make slow motion video on instagram. The process, done through the platform is very simple, however, it is not possible to apply the effect to a video from your cell phone gallery.

You can apply other filters and effects, as well as how to change the video speed to make them more interesting for your followers. Check out below how to slow down the video on social media.

How to put slow motion effect on Instagram

Before starting the tutorial, an interesting tip is to always keep an eye on what other content creators are doing with the slow motion effect, so you gain knowledge of what works and what doesn’t. At the end of this tutorial, there are some tips on moments when slow motion is always a good decision. Without further ado, follow the steps below!

User can use slow motion effect for free on Instagram (Android | iOS), it’s the first part of the process, but you can also add voice effects to add even more to your slow motion content.

When opening Instagram, tap the “+” button in the upper right corner; Select “Reel” to be taken to the recording screen; On the left side of the screen, you can find the option “1x”, normal video speed; Tap this option to open the other available speeds; Options “.3” and “.5” record video in slow motion; Just select the desired option and proceed to preview; Then add a cover and other relevant information; All right, just publish.

Through Reels it is possible to make slow motion video on Instagram (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Even though the platform does not allow you to add the effect to a video in your gallery, nothing prevents the user from using other apps to create and edit videos for Instagram Reels, and then upload them to Instagram.

In addition, it is worth checking out other tips on how to use the function to not only get the most out of Reels, but also allow you to post slow-motion videos in Feed and Stories.

When is it interesting to use the effect

Shooting videos in slow motion is good when you want to show details that are too fast to see normally, but it’s also good for creating anticipation in your content. For example: the movement before kicking a ball.

Furthermore, the effect is very common, and always indicated, in humor videos, again focusing on details that we normally don’t see. As it is a very common effect, it is quite possible that you will be able to identify if it will work to use it in the theme of your video by seeing the effect over and over again in the immensity of the internet.

With that in mind, and knowing the path of the stones to add natively or using helper apps, you can create interesting content and post at the most suitable times. Oh! It’s worth keeping an eye on insights to always improve your posts.