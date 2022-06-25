How to use PicPay cashback? Does the value expire?

Also check out how to use your PickPay cashback!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

PicPay has been conquering the public with its promotions that, when making boleto payments on the platform, the user will receive a percentage of their money back. However, many people still do not know how to use cashback and if there is a deadline for the amount to expire. Find out more in the article below.

About PicPay cashback

If the subject is payment apps, PicPay is one of the great highlights, especially in its way of offering cashback for different actions. With didactic offers, such as cashback when paying monthly fees from different streaming platforms, fintech has increasingly increased its clientele.

Cashback can be offered in several ways, some of which are:

Payment of bills using credit card;

Cell phone recharges;

Pix installment;

Netflix or Spotify subscription payment;

Friends’ indication.

However, there is an expiry date for any amount received in return or bonuses for referring new friends.

When it comes to cashback received for payment of a boleto, cell phone recharge or Netflix or Spotify monthly fee, the deadline to use the money is three months. Promotions have an expiration date, which is stipulated in the notifications.

The balance received back expires after 3 months and can be used to pay new bills or even pay friends.

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

In addition, the BRL 10 bonus received for referring a friend, who has never used the app, expires in 7 calendar days. This information is in the terms of the referral promotion, which can be accessed directly on PicPay.

Refer friends to earn money

To earn BRL 10, for referring new friends who have never used PicPay, just send your referral code, present in the platform account.

As soon as the nominee signs up for the app, using their code, registers a credit card and makes a transaction of at least BRL 20, PicPay will deposit BRL 10 in their account and also in that of the person who made the appointment.

Each user can refer up to 55 friends per month.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com