HP launches OMEN and Victus desktops and notebooks with 165 Hz displays, GeForce RTX 30 GPUs and more

HP announced this Friday (24) the upgrade of its “OMEN” and “Victus” notebook desktops with new Intel and AMD processors. Laptops have high definition screens and advantageous memory capacities. The “towers” ​​are not far behind and offer various hardware configurations in different form factors.

HP OMEN





The OMEN 16 and 17 differ basically by the size of their screens. The first features a 16.1-inch IPS display with Quad HD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The same specs apply to the second, except the bezel dimension is 17.3 inches — ideal for content creation.

















entries

24 January

















economy and market

04 Mar



Both models feature 12th generation Intel Core processors (up to Core i7-12700H) and AMD Ryzen 6000 (models not specified). HP confirms that these notebooks will ship with video cards that go up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6650M. In terms of memory, the OMEN 16 and 17 come with configurations of up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage with PCIe 4.0. For CPU and GPU cooling, notebooks include dissipation tubes with optimized air outlet.

HP Victus





This line is made up of more basic — or “less advanced” models. That’s because the Victus 15 and Victus 16 screens migrate the resolution to Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and refresh rates of 144 Hz. The sizes are 15.6 and 16.1 inches respectively. The notebooks are only equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, a processor that reaches frequencies of up to 4.7 GHz and works in conjunction with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage.

desktops





Launched under the same series, HP’s desktop segment features the OMEN 25L, 40L and 45L with different form factors ranging from the most compact size to the most advantageous case. All can be equipped with processors up to the Intel Core i7-12700F (no integrated graphics with Iris Xe GPU).

To compensate for the absence of video cores, the line works with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Going further, the PC offers versions of up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. To cool the hardware, OMEN desktops feature “Cryo” technology, which draws cold air from outside the case to cool the chamber positioned on top of the chassis. HP has also announced an upgrade to the Victus 15L, its gaming desktop that will integrate the Intel Core i7-12700F as an alternative option to the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. This model works with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.

price and availability