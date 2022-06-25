Instagram will use AI to check if users are over 18 years old

Yoti’s technology estimates age based on facial features and shares with the platform (photo: Freepik/Reproduction)

The social network Instagram will test Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to check if users are over 18 years old to sign up for the platform. The idea came from the need to ensure the safety of users, especially children and young people, who are potential victims of scams, and may also be exposed to harmful content.

Currently, the app can be used by people over the age of 13. One of the measures being adopted by Instagram is to perform selfies of users through artificial intelligence that can determine if they are adults or not.

To try to help parents to ensure the safety of their children on social networks, the app started to require age verification and also added a new tool, “parental control”.

With the app forcing more age checks, new ways to circumvent the rules also emerge. If the user tries to change the profile to “adult”, Instagram can request selfies with a personal identification card, through the Yoti software.

Yoti’s technology estimates age based on facial features and shares it with the platform. To train the software, artificial intelligence was used through anonymous images of people from all over the world.

If you can’t use photo verification, the software will still give you the option to ask three adult users to testify for them. These users will be asked to confirm the person’s age and must respond within three days.

