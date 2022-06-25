Inter easily beats Coritiba and sleeps in third in the Brasileirão

Internacional recovered. After suffering a comeback in the last round, at home, with one more player, this time the team from Rio Grande do Sul didn’t give Coritiba a chance, for the 14th round of the Brazilian, in Beira-Rio. With goals from Taison, Alemão and Edenilson, they won 3-0 and slept in third.

Colorado jumps to 24 points and takes third place in the Brasileirão classification. The permanence in the post, however, depends on the conclusion of the round. Coxa, on the other hand, has gone six games without winning. With 15 points, the team from Paraná occupies the 16th place and can finish the round in the relegation zone.

Inter’s next game will be on Tuesday (28), in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana against Colo-Colo, in Chile. Coritiba plays only on Sunday (3), against Fortaleza.

It went well: Pedro Henrique makes a great move

Pedro Henrique was the one who created the bid for the first goal. On the right, he entered the area of ​​Coxa dribbling a series of rivals and crossed for Taison to score.

It was bad: Guilherme Biro suffers

Guilherme Biro suffered. Inter’s main moves in the first half were on top of him. In addition to losing plays, he received a yellow card and was eventually substituted.

Taison holder for the 1st time with Mano

Taison returned to Inter’s title. The last time shirt 7 had started a match, Alexander Medina was still in charge of the team. The ‘debut’ with Mano Menezes takes place more than two months after having started for the last time, and due to Alan Patrick’s flu. On the field, he scored the first goal of the game after a great move by Pedro Henrique. He hadn’t scored in three months and had even been booed when his name was announced over the sound system before the match.

“Happy to be back playing. I’m a group guy and there’s no problem being on the bench. I know how important I am to the group”, he said when he left the field. “It upset me a lot, because the things they put on the internet [que ele seria líder do movimento de cobrança de pagamentos atrasados] did not happen. It hurts me a lot. It hurt my family,” she said of the boos.

Inter’s game: dominance and goals

Inter dominated the game. After a few unstable minutes at the beginning of the game, Mano Menezes’ team started to create opportunities to score and it didn’t take long to open the scoring with a beautiful move by Pedro Henrique and a goal by Taison. Then, he tried to calm the rival’s impetus by staying as long as possible with the ball at his feet. At the end of the initial stage, he scored the second goal, indicating that the score was consolidated. In the final stage, the good performance followed, and so did the goals.

Coritiba’s game: spaces after failure

Coritiba started on top and hit the post in the first few minutes with Léo Gamalho. But he let Inter take charge in the following moments of the match. After the marking failure that caused the opponent’s first goal, Coxa was dominated and started to reach the attack less. His main chances came from corners or individual plays by Igor Paixão and Alef Manga.

DATASHEET:

INTERNATIONAL 3 x 0 CORITIBA

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 14th round

date and time: June 24, 2022 (Friday), at 9:30 pm (GMT)

Place: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

auxiliaries: Cristhian Passos Sorence and Tiago Gomes da Silva (both from Goiás)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Guilherme Biro, Matheus Alexandre, Thonny Anderson, Igor Paixão (COR); Thauan Lara, Caio Vidal (INT)

goals: Taison, from Inter, in the 18th minute of the first half; Edenilson, from Inter, in the 42nd minute of the first half; Alemão, from Inter, in the 9th minute of the second half;

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Bustos (Heitor), Moledo (Kaique Rocha), Vitão and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, De Pena (Johnny), Edenilson, Pedro Henrique (Caio Vidal) and Taison (Mauricio); German. Technician: Mano Menezes

CORITIBA: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro (Egídio); Willian Farias, Matías Galarza (Val) and Thonny Anderson (José Hugo); Igor Paixão (Neílton), Alef Manga (Fabrício Daniel) and Léo Gamalho. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo