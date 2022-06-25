iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max reach historic lowest price on offer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you’re eager to try the new iPhone 13 lineup, here’s an opportunity to do so and still save (a little). In this Fast Shop offer with Zoom cashback, the 128 GB versions of the iPhone 13, and 13 Pro Max are at their lowest prices ever. In addition, other models also received interesting offers. Check out, in the next lines, how to take advantage.

iPhone 13 (Image: Handout/Apple)

As this is a cashback offer, part of the discount that makes these phones the lowest price in history is thanks to Zoom. Then, In order not to lose the 8% cashback, you must first log into your Zoom account. Then select your preferred iPhone 13 model and buy:

After 30 days from receiving the product, your money back should already be available for redemption (as we already explained in another post about how Zoom cashback works). Remembering that the values ​​on the Fast Shop page do not consider this cashback and therefore appear as R$5,199 and R$6,999, respectively.

Also, if you want a little more memory, the iPhone 13 512GB and iPhone 13 Pro 256GB are also applicable for cashback and are at interesting discounts.

📱 Should I buy the iPhone 13 or 13 Pro Max?

iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and 13 Pro Max (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

But, if you’re still in doubt and don’t know which model of the iPhone 13 line is right for you, it’s worth reading our comparison between them. Here, I will try to give a brief summary of the similarities and differences between the models.

In common, Apple cell phones feature the new A15 Bionic processor, which according to analysis, did not bring massive improvements, but still showed advances in performance. In addition, the new line’s camera lenses also capture more light, making photos richer in detail. Other new additions include photo and video features, bigger batteries and brighter screens.

The differences are mainly focused on the photographic set, autonomy, screen fluidity and of course, price. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is more expensive, but also the most complete. After all, it brings the telephoto lens (zoom), makes videos with more faithful colors, stays away from the socket longer and has a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The iPhone 13 is the standard model for those looking for the essentials, without spending so much. And despite losing some features, it maintains excellent performance, good autonomy, and should serve well those who don’t need many video resources, such as ProRes. Plus, it’s also a little smaller, which can be an advantage for those who don’t like the trend of ever-bigger phones.

