“It will hardly come back”; Bustos surprises and draws attacking midfielder from Santos’ starting lineup

After suffering a 4-0 defeat to Corinthians at Neo Química Arena, last Wednesday (22) for the Copa do Brasil, Santos gathered the pieces to face the same rival this Saturday (25), again away from home. . For the duel valid for the Brasileirão, the coach Fabian Bustos will have at least three absences: João Paulo and Vinícius Zanocello are suspended due to the yellow card, while Madson remains out due to injury.

Even for that reason, Fabiàn Bustos took advantage of the training sessions on Thursday and Friday to observe that he can replace the trio and, in addition, make new changes to the team in order to make a better match than the one presented last Wednesday (22). , for the Brazilian Cup. The big news is that the Ecuadorian Jhojan Julio Julio was barred from the starting lineup in this morning’s training and according to the journalist Vagner Fredericoshould not have as many opportunities among the 11 players that start the match.

So, coach Fabián Bustos watched the starting lineup with John, Auro, Eduardo Bauermann, Emiliano Velázquez and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernandez, Camacho and Ângelo, Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Who is recovered is the defender Maicon. However, the medallion will be another casualty in the team by decision of the technical commission. That’s because the athlete asked to play and would replace Emiliano Velásquez. However, Fabiàn Bustos chose not to list him due to the fact that the medallion did not train with the ball that week. The idea is to preserve the player for the South American clash against Deportivo Táchira.