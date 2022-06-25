Ivan and Mantuan’s departure to Zenit could define Yuri Alberto’s arrival at Corinthians | Corinthians

A meeting in Brazil during the morning and early afternoon this Saturday could define the hiring of 21-year-old Yuri Alberto by Corinthians.

After several hours of negotiation with the Brazilian club, Zenit, from Russia, asked for the involvement of two Timão players to complete the deal: goalkeeper Ivan and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan.

The trend is that the three cases are loans. Timão has not yet confirmed any details of the negotiation. On Friday, the information is that “an important step was missing” for the completion of the transfer. It was therefore the definition of which players would be involved in the exchange.

Owner of the alvinegra team, Mantuan has been monitored by the Russian club since he started appearing in the professional team of Timão. The involvement of the player, now a regular in Vítor Pereira’s team, was demanded by coach Sergey Semak for the definitive release of Yuri.

Ivan and Mantuan are focused for tonight’s game, against Santos, for the Brasileirão, and they still need to accept the proposals for the deal to happen. The tendency is that they will be for the dispute of the games of the round of 16 of the Libertadores and will only be released by Timão during the month of July.

Both are managed by Eleenko Sports, owned by businessmen Fernando Garcia and Guilherme Miranda. A conversation between the alvinegra board and them will define whether or not the athletes will be included.

Mantuan can go to Zenit, from Russia

The inclusion of Mantuan and Ivan in the business by Yuri Alberto was initially disclosed by Brazilian journalist Fábio Aleixo, who lives in Russia. The ge got confirmation this Saturday morning.

Yuri Alberto is already in Brazil, in the city of São José dos Campos, where he enjoys family holidays.

Yuri Alberto, ex-Internacional, is elected player of the game in the Russian Cup

Due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, FIFA has extended the possibility for athletes who play in both countries to suspend their contracts until the middle of next year if they do not reach an agreement with their clubs. That’s how Timão initially tried to hire him.

Internacional, Yuri’s former club, was also a competitor. The player was sold by the Gaucho club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time). For Zenit, Malcom and Claudinho’s team, there were 14 games played and six goals scored.

Goals, dribbles and assists by Yuri Alberto at the 2021 Brasileirão

Yuri Alberto was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

Yuri Alberto scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, between 2019 and 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, between 2020 and 2021.

