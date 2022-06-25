Japanese man loses flash drive with personal data from entire city

Admin 7 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

the japanese bar

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The man reportedly spent several hours drinking at a local restaurant before he lost a USB flash drive.

For many, drinking after work is a common way to unwind after a busy week.

But a worker in Japan may be treating a lingering hangover after he lost a flash drive after a night out with colleagues.

Because? It contained the personal data of nearly half a million people.

The unidentified man put the flash drive in his bag before a night of drinking in the city of Amagasaki, northwest of Osaka.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Video shows moment snake bites photographer in eye

American photographer Tom White, self-styled as an “exotic reptile handler”, got a fright while recording …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved