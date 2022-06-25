Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to her father on special day

JEnnifer Aniston honored her father, John Aniston, who received an award at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

John, 88, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis in ‘Days of Our Lives’ for 37 years.

Suzanne Rogers, also the star of ‘Days of Our Lives’, was the one who presented the award before a video of Jennifer was shown during the ceremony.

“This is truly a special moment for me. It is an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon of the television world, but also an opportunity to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and respected actor, who is also my father. “, said the actress, as reported by People magazine, having torn up praise for her father.

“For 30 years, his dedication to this telenovela earned him respect and admiration from his fellow actors, deep friendships and excited millions of fans around the world”, he highlighted.

Although John could not be present at the gala, he did not fail to receive a huge round of applause.

