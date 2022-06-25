Jorge Mendes meets owner of English giant, and Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man United

Gajo loves United but feels he needs a bigger challenge

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League
At 37 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo may have his days numbered at Manchester United. Despite loving the club, the Portuguese understands that he needs a new team to stay in the elite of European football, and a departure from the Old Trafford club could be close.

This season, Manchester United will not be in the Champions League. The red club failed to make it into the top 4 of the Premier League and the Europa League is the only UEFA competition that Ten Hag’s team will play in.

Given this, CR7 may be leaving Manchester United. Jorge Jesus, his agent, even offered his football to Bayern, but a deal was ruled out by the Bundesliga club, which was not interested in the player. The future, then, could be another Premier League giant.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea?

According to The Athletic, CR7 can paint at Chelsea. The source reports that the shirt 7’s agent, Jorge Jesus, held a meeting last week with the new owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, and one of the scares was Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the rumor, at this time, there is no information of any proposal from Chelsea for Cristiano. What is known at the moment is that the London club is thinking about reinforcements, and Ronaldo is thinking about leaving Manchester United.

