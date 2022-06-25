Judge demands BRL 43 million from Amber Heard to accept new trial

O Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against Amber Heard returned to the court in the city of Halifax, Virginia, this Friday (24/6), in a hearing scheduled by Judge Penney Azarate in the expectation of a conciliation. However, Johnny Depp’s lawyers have not formalized their intention to forgive the amount of damages and the actress’ lawyer has tried to say that she will file an appeal of the sentence.

Faced with the manifestation of Elaine Bredhoft, Amber Heard’s lawyer, the judge pointed out a condition for the case to return to court: the payment of the total of the defined indemnity and more interest as bail. This means that if the actress seeks to reverse the defamation verdict, she will have to shell out $8.35 million at 6% per annum interest in order for any appeals to go forward formally.







Reiterating what he’s been saying publicly in recent weeks, Bredehoft made it clear that Heard will appeal the verdict, but also said Heard doesn’t have the money to pay Depp or meet the bail requirement. His path will be to contest the decision and file an appeal within the legal maximum period of 21 days.

A spokesperson for Heard has signaled that the ‘Aquaman’ actress plans to file the appeal. “You don’t ask for forgiveness if you’re innocent. And you don’t refuse to appeal if you know you’re right,” reads the official statement.

Although both attended the entire six-week trial, neither Depp nor Heard returned to the Virginia courthouse for Friday’s hearing.