Judge formalizes sentence of trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who intends to appeal

Admin 18 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The judge in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ruled on Friday with an order that Heard pay Depp $10.35 million in damages to her reputation for describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse in an open editorial piece she wrote. .

Judge Penney Azcarate entered a trial order in the case file after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Court. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the jury’s ruling on her claim that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s attorneys.

The order is a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1, largely favorable to Depp, following a sensational trial in which the couple revealed grisly details of their short marriage in a televised trial that was closely followed on social media.

Depp sued Heard over an editorial written in December 2018 in The Washington Post in which he described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The jury found Depp in all three of his claims related to specific phrases from the 2018 text. The jury ruled that Depp should receive $10 million in moral damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the latter. to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard said he plans to appeal the verdict. During Friday’s hearing, the judge said that if Heard appeals, she must post bond in the total amount of $10.35 million while the appeal is pending – a common practice. The court order states that the two damages are subject to an interest rate of 6% per annum.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to her father on special day

JEnnifer Aniston honored her father, John Aniston, who received an award at the 49th Daytime …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved