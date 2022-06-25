Kerolin emphasizes physical game against Denmark and need for adjustments: “That’s what friendlies are for” | Brazilian Team

The women’s team lost by 2 to 1 the friendly against Denmark this Friday, but took positive points from the result. According to Kerolin, it was a well-played match, a strong test, as the Pia Sundhage technique reinforces is important for evolution. The striker also stressed that Brazil improved in the second half and faced a very physical game.

– The game was very hard and well played, I think it was a great test for our team. The first half was well balanced. I believe that Denmark used the home factor to their advantage. We improved in the second half, taking a lot of danger to the opponent’s goal and we played a very physical game – said Kerolin through his advice.

One of the players on the field who took danger to the opposing goalkeeper, Kerolin commented that it was possible to create danger chances, but that on the other side there was a strong team, which has athletes in the main leagues of the world. Denmark were also runners-up at Euro 2017.

– Our team has a lot of quality, but today it didn’t work for us. On the other side, there were players who also play in the best leagues and know the ways of the field. If we suffered a little in some moments, we also managed to create a lot of chances in the attack – he said.

A new friendly will take place on Tuesday, 1:30 pm (GMT), with another major challenge for Brazil – TV Globo and SporTV broadcast live. The game is against Sweden, the country of the national team’s coach. Kerolin commented that the objective is to continue adjusting even with a focus on the Copa América, in which Brazil debuts on July 9, against Argentina, in Colombia.