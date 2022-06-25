Learn how to clean your cell phone the right way; see what you can’t do

Is your cell phone dirty and urgently needs cleaning? Know that there is a correct way to clean your cell phone to prevent damage and ensure proper hygiene.

Recent research has revealed millions of bacteria and various types of fungi present in cell phones. Therefore, it is important to clean it from time to time for health reasons. Check out below what you can and shouldn’t do when cleaning your cell phone.

What not to do when cleaning your cell phone?

If you usually use gel alcohol, know that the product can be bad for the device, especially for the screen. Never clean your cell phone using gel alcohol, but also avoid using alcohol other than 70 %, in general.

The cell phone screen has an oleophobic protection, which protects the structure against the accumulation of some fats, for example. Therefore, when using gel alcohol, this protection of the device can be compromised.

What is the right way to clean your cell phone?

To clean your phone correctly, separate a soft cloth and 70% isopropyl alcohol. Afterwards, you must turn off the device to avoid any possible damage to it. Remember to disconnect headphones or any other devices and accessories that may be connected. Never clean the device with the charger plugged into it and plugged in.

Spread 70% alcohol on the device, but in a moderate amount and use a soft, lint-free cotton cloth to clean it properly. Thus, you will be able to clean your cell phone without leaving any accumulated dirt.

You can also use a little water with a drop of detergent. However, in this case, put the liquid directly on the cloth and never splash it directly on the device.