List of Daytime Emmys 2022 winners

“General Hospital” was a big hit on Friday night, the 49th Anniversary Daytime Emmys, won five awards — including daytime drama — and returned to the live, live event. News of the day – Ro V. Wade turned it upside down and threatened to cover up the event – ​​an attack on women’s rights by a rogue Supreme Court. But for the first time, the two-hour broadcast, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” presenters Kevin Frasier and Nichel Turner, began uninterrupted at the Pasadena Convention Center.

General Hospital Daytime Emmys, including supporting actor, supporting actress, young actress and director. The “GH” drag made ABC the overall network leader of the night with five wins. A total of six wins in the Syndicated Series.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” meanwhile, was again a hit as top entertainment talk show host, and Clarkson won as entertainment talk show host, bringing his total to seven over two weekends — no shows this year. Also “Entertainment Tonight” was again the winner of the entertainment news show.

Among the big hits, “Young & Restless” star Michelle Morgan made history as the first black winner in the Lead Actress category. “We broke glass roofs left, right and center,” Morgan said. “We can do this called equality and unity, and we will do it together.”

Additionally, “Jeopardy” continued to be the best game show winner, and despite the turmoil on last year’s show, executive producer Mike Richards, who was named the show’s successor to Alex Trebeck, was fired a week later due to previous comments. And controversial activities.

“Corruption, we call it ‘Jeopardy!’, the ‘worst months,’” executive producer Michael Davis said backstage. “But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the show, which is very important. What Happened During the Season – Matt Amotio, Amy Schneider and Matteo [Roach] and Ryan [Long] – It really reminded me how amazing the game was. The stars of our show and Miami [Bialik] And Ken [Jennings] They did an amazing job hosting.

Davis added: ‘We expect the hosting announcement to arrive very soon. But with all our ‘Jeopardy!’ – It’s more ‘Jeopardy!’, not less, more versions – To move this franchise forward, to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, we need multiple presenters.

Previously, the 49th Emmy Awards for Creative Arts and Daytime Lifestyle took place at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 18. “Kelly Clarkson” won five awards, while “Penguin Town” was next with three awards. In addition to Syndication (with 10), Netflix was the big winner of the single network, taking a total of nine spots, including “Penguin Town”, “Cat People”, “Headspace: Guide to Meditation” and “You vs. Wild: Out Cold”. “CBS and PBS are three in a row.

It’s worth noting that during the Creative Arts Emmys, the final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” featured a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Nonfiction Show. In its first season, Judge Judy Schintlin’s new series for IMDTV (now Amazon Freeway) won the Justice/Judicial Court project. (This mirrored the first Daytime Emmy for IMDbTV/Freevee.)

Achieving life fulfillment during broadcast: soap opera icon John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”). Here are this year’s Daytime Emmys winners in 15 major categories that aired on Friday night:

Best Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Winner: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: “General Hospital”)

Best Leading Actress in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Marcy Miller as Abigail Dimera

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Winner: Michelle Morgan as Amanda Sinclair

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthians

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Arian Zucker as Nicole Walker

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(Last year’s winner: Jacqueline McKinsey Wood as Steffi Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”)

Best Leading Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

Eric Martzolf as Brady Black

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Winner: John McQueen as Eric Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

James Reynolds as Abe Carver

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: Maurice Benard as Sony Corinthians, “General Hospital”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Actress

Kimberlyn Brown as Sheila Carter

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Nancy Lee Gron as Alexis Davis

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Stacy Hydek as Kristen Dimera

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Melissa Artway as Abby Newman

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

Winner: Kelly Thibaut as Dr. Brit Westborne

“General Hospital” (ABC)

(Last year’s winner: Marla Adams as Tina Mergeron, “The Young and the Restless”)

Best Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Brighton James as Devon Hamilton

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

Winner: Jeff Copper as Cyrus Renault

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Aaron D. as Justin Barber. spears

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentine Trash

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Jordi Vilasuo as Ray Rosales

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: Max Gayle as Mike Corbin, “General Hospital”)

Best Young Actor in a Drama Series

Lindsay as Arnold Allie Horton

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Winner: Nicolas Chavez as Spencer Slumdog

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Olivia Alin Lind as Faith Newman

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

William Lipton as Cameron Webber

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Sidney Mikhaila as Trina Robinson

“General Hospital” (ABC)

(Last year’s winner: Victoria Gonefall as Sierra Brady, “Days of Our Lives”)

best sports show

“Family feud” (unionized)

Winner: “Danger!” (Syndicate)

“Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

“The price is right” (CBS)

“Wheel of Fortune” (Distributed)

(Last year’s winner: “Jeopardy”)

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady

“Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Winner: Steve Harvey

“Family feud” (unionized)

Leah Remini

“People Puzzle” (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)

Pat Sajak

“Wheel of Fortune” (Distributed)

(Last year’s winner: Alex Trebeck, “Jeopardy!”)

The best informative talk show

“GMA3: What you need to know” (ABC)

“Peace of mind with Taraji” (Facebook Watch)

“Red Table Dog” (Facebook Watch)

“Red Table Talk: The Stephens” (Facebook Watch)

“Damron Hall” (syndicated)

Winner: “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

(Last year’s winner: “Red Table Dog”)

Presenter of the best informative talk show

Gloria Stephen, Emily Stephen, Lily Stephen

“Red Table Talk: The Stephens” (Facebook Watch)

Happy Goldberg, Joy Behr, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haynes, Anna Navarro, Megan McCain

“The View” (ABC)

Winner: Tamron Hall

“Damron Hall” (syndicated)

Taraji b. Henson, Tracy Jade

“Peace of mind with Taraji” (Facebook Watch)

robin roberts

“Turning Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

(Last year’s winner: Larry King, “Larry King Now”)

Best entertainment talk show

“The True Barrymore Show” (Distributed)

“Hot Ones” (complex networks)

Winner: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Distributed)

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” (Syndicated)

“Today Show with Hota & Jenna” (NBC)

(Last year’s winner: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

Best Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore

“The True Barrymore Show” (Distributed)

Winner: Kelly Clarkson

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Distributed)

Hota Kotp, Jenna Bush-Hager

“Today Show with Hota & Jenna” (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” (Syndicated)

(Last year’s winner: Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

Best Entertainment News Series

“Access Hollywood” (Distributed)

Winner: “Tonight Entertainment” (Distributed)

“Extra” (unionized)

“Inside Edition” (Distributed)

(Last year’s winner: “Entertainment Tonight”)

Outstanding Writing Group for a Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

Winner: “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: “The Young and the Restless”)

Outstanding Board of Directors for a Drama Series

“Beyond Salem” (Peacock)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Winner: “General Hospital” (ABC)

“Young and Restless” (CBS)

(Last year’s winner: “General Hospital”)

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2020 show was filmed in the homes of virtuals and presenters, presenters and winners. Last year, a pre-recorded, discounted event was held in Burbank.

Overall, this year, CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” received the most Emmy nominations for the day, followed by ABC’s “General Hospital” 17. Out of 17 outlets, Syndicate topped the list with 48 nominations. for a variety of payments. Program distributors, followed by two broadcasters, are linked above: ABC and CBS, both with 31. (Netflix next with 27.)

Among other highlights this year: The daytime drama genre — which has been shrinking as broadcast networks scaled back their series output — has expanded to five nominees for the first time since 2014, with the addition of the “Days of Ever Lives” spinoff. “Beyond Salem.”

Meanwhile, this is the first year under an agreement between two major TV academies that several divisions have been restructured to focus on genres rather than taboos, as a way of separating eligibility between prime-time (run by a TV academy). Los Angeles TV). ) and Daytime Emmys (handled by NATAS of NY). This is the first year that the children’s and family programming categories have been removed from both shows and moved to the new Kids & Family Emmy Awards competition and ceremony, the first new Emmy show since 1979. (The event will take place in December .)