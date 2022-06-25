López stands out in Palmeiras training with five goals; video | palm trees

Argentine striker “El Flaco” López was the highlight of training among Palmeiras’ reserve players this Friday morning at the Football Academy.

López has been training with the squad since the beginning of the week and has only participated in his second activity on the field with his teammates. On the social network, Palmeiras published a sequence of goals by the striker in training (see video above).

At the age of 21, López was signed from Lanús, in Argentina, who announced that they had kept 30% of the player’s economic rights. In the statement, the club called the striker “one of the great promises of Argentine football” and “a remarkable goalscorer”.

López in training for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Great wish of Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras hired two strikers. The Uruguayan Merentiel, together with Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia, and López.

The coach has two options for the sector, which also has Rafael Navarro. Rony has been acting improvised as a center forward this season.

Merentiel and López train while waiting for the transfer window to open in Brazil on July 18. Both are out of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

With the two reinforcements, Palmeiras reached six foreigners in the squad. With the limit of five related per match in competition games organized by the CBF, Abel Ferreira will have to make a kind of rotation in the squad from the second half of the year.

The foreigners are now: Piquerez, Kuscevic, Gómez, Atuesta, Merentiel and López.

Palmeiras enter the field on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against Avaí, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Verdão leads the tournament with 28 points, three above the vice-leader Corinthians.

