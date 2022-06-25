Lucas Piton equals best season in assists for Corinthians; see list

Admin 21 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Left-back Lucas Piton is already enjoying his best season in terms of assists for teammates’ goals. Author of the pass for Gustavo Mantuan’s goal, the first of the 4-0 rout against Santos, he reached the fourth since January, equaling the mark established in 2020.

In addition to this cross for Mantuan, the defender had already found his own teammate in the area, in the match against Atlético-GO, Adson, in the classic against São Paulo, and Róger Guedes, against Avaí.

It is noteworthy that Piton is already in the fourth season with at least one goal pass. Even losing space last year, he secured three assists in 2021, one of them under the command of Sylvinho.

Currently, only midfielder Giuliano, with six, is above Piton among the assistants of the year. Fagner and Willian have the same four as the left-handed.

Lucas Piton, by the way, is now the full-back with the most assists in the 2022 Brasileirão. He made his professional debut with a cross for Gustagol’s goal, in the 2-1 defeat to Fluminense, in the last round of the 2019 Brazilian – see list below.

Check out Lucas Piton’s assists for Corinthians

  1. 2019 – 1 x 2 Fluminense, goal by Gustagol
  2. 2020 – 1 x 2 Atlético Nacional, goal by Ramiro
  3. 2020 – 3 x 1 Coritiba, goal by Mosquito
  4. 2020 – 3 x 2 Bahia, goal by Roni
  5. 2020 – 1 x 2 Ceará, goal by Léo Natel
  6. 2021 – 3 x 0 Sport Huancayo, goal by Cauê
  7. 2021 – 4 x 1 Inter de Limeira, goal by Fagner
  8. 2021 – 3 x 2 Cuiabá, goal by Giuliano
  9. 2022 – 3 x 0 Avaí, goal by Róger Guedes
  10. 2022 – 1 x 1 Sao Paulo, goal by Adson
  11. 2022 – 1 x 0 Atlético-GO, goal by Gustavo Mantuan
  12. 2022 – 4 x 0 Santos, goal by Gustavo Mantuan

See more at: Lucas Piton and Corinthians Retrospect.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Flamengo’s finances in 2021: with record revenues and debt under control, it’s not money that the red-black administration lacks | sport business

At this point in the championship, the analysis of Flamengo’s administration needs to be accompanied …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved