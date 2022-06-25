Man attacks airport employees in England during boarding; video

A man assaulted two employees at Bristol Airport in southwest England after boarding problems. In the video, the tourist, who was waiting for his flight to Alicante, Spain, pushed his wife and walked towards two employees of the place, one of whom he was having an argument with.

Video: Baggage control system problem turns London airport into ‘sea’ of bags

Brazilians face chaos at European airports: See the rights that apply here and abroad

Vacation in Europe? Airports have strikes, cancellations and long lines. See the situation in each country

In a statement, an airport spokesperson said “anti-social, violent or threatening behavior will not be accepted by Bristol Airport or the airlines” and that “while these incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and will fully support any investigation. policeman”.

The case took place on the 17th, when a confusion occurred at the time of the couple’s boarding. The footage shows the woman complaining to an airport employee, while her partner looks on behind her and another employee tries to restrain her.

Infraero takes case to PF: Pornographic images appear on screen at Santos Dumont airport

At a given moment, however, the passenger pushes his own companion and leaves towards the employees, hitting the first with a punch, which takes him to the ground. Then he will attack the other, while other people who are in the place observe the situation.

The passenger returns behind the wife, while another passenger holds the employee. The woman followed up with some cursing at them, before the confusion was dispersed.