Man buys car with 60,000 coins rejected by Indians

A resident of Arur (Tamil Nadu, India) caused a stir when he recently arrived at the door of a dealership with several bags, full of coins.

That was the form of payment that Vetrivel, 27, wanted to use to buy a new car. He said that his mother has a store. Many customers refuse to accept 10 rupee coins. Instead of throwing it away, the mother store the coins at home. Many Indians believe that the coins are worthless, although the government published an official note in February saying that the coins have purchasing power.

In a month of joining the metal, Vetrivel reached 60 thousand coinswhich represented the price of the car you wanted to buy.

“My mother has a shop and since people don’t want to accept the 10 coins, they are hoarding them at home. Nobody is ready to accept the coins. Even in banks, employees are reluctant to use them.”Vetrivel told India Today.

The Indian also commented that he was outraged by the fact that children played with the coins as if they were useless.

When you want to make a statement with 10 rupee coins….buy a car worth 6 lakhs with it. Vetrivel of dharmapuri wanted to tell India that Rs 10 is legal tender. pic.twitter.com/6nbBIBFaUY —Rohini Swamy (@Rohini_Swamy) June 20, 2022

“So I decided to attract attention by buying a car with only 10 rupees coins”declared.

Vetrivel (first on the right), family members and dealership employees display the coins Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Above, Vetrivel (in a white shirt) receives the car keys next to the family; below, the 60 thousand coins are counted Photo: Reproduction

Coins of 10 rupees Photo: Reproduction

Although the car dealership has initially hesitated in proceeding with the transaction, they ended up accepting the sale in light of Vetrivel’s determination. The customer then carried the bags of coins into the dealership, counted them all and then the keys to the new vehicle were handed over to him, who was accompanied by his family.

The car cost the equivalent of BRL 40 thousand.