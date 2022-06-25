Man gets out of control and attacks employees at airport

A man lost control and attacked two employees at Bristol Airport, in England, after having problems boarding.

In the video, the man, who was waiting for his flight to Alicante, Spain, pushed his own wife and went on top of two employees, hitting the first with a punch, which took him to the ground. Then he attacks the other, while other people who are in the place observe the situation. The couple was having an argument with one of them.

The case took place on the 17th. Before the confusion, images show the woman complaining to an airport employee, while her partner watches and another employee tries to calm her down.

In a statement, an airport spokesperson said “anti-social, violent or threatening behavior will not be accepted by Bristol Airport or the airlines” and that “while these incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and will fully support any investigation. policeman”.

