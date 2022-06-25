Mars Express probe, launched in 2003, receives an update made in Windows 98 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

When talking about space exploration, we immediately think of very advanced technologies. This is true, but some components are simpler than we think. The latest probe update Mars Expressgives European Space Agency (ESA), is an example that. As the equipment was designed more than 20 years ago, the update had to be developed using the tools of the time, which ran on the Windows 98.

Mars Express illustration (Image: Disclosure / NASA/JPL)

Who tells this story is Carlo Nenna. He is an engineer at Enginium, the Italian information technology consulting firm that helped ESA implement the upgrade on the spacecraft.

“The development environment is very old — it was already fairly outdated in the year 2000,” says Nenna. “It was necessary to configure a Windows 98 machine. I did this using a virtual machine in VirtualBox.”

The virtual machine was just the beginning of the saga. The consultant explains that it was difficult to find a way to share the files between the host computer and the guest computers.

Even simple features like a working web browser or a source code editor were more complicated than expected.

Just to fully configure and validate the development environment took two months.

Mars Express has already found water on Mars

You may not remember the Mars Express spacecraft by name, but you’ve certainly seen news of some of its accomplishments.

The most famous of them is the discovery of signs of liquid water on Mars, in 2018. The name of the equipment responsible for the feat is Marsis. This is the acronym for Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding.

Mars Express was launched on June 2, 2003, and is ESA’s first Mars-bound mission. The agency jokes that the probe is old enough to vote in many countries.

Artist’s rendering of the Mars Express, with a real image of Mars in the background (Image: Handout / ESA)

Marsis has a forty-meter antenna and sends low-frequency radio waves toward the planet’s surface. Through reflections, it is possible to study the structure under the surface.

Despite nearly two decades of service, Mars Express remains very useful to ESA.

“There are many regions near the south pole of Mars where we may have seen low-resolution signals that indicate liquid water,” says Colin Wilson, mission scientist. “The new software will help us study these regions at higher resolution, faster and more extensively. So we can confirm whether they harbor new sources of water on Mars.”

The upgrade will allow you to discard data that scientists don’t need and, with more free memory space, explore much larger areas with each pass.

“It’s like having a brand new instrument on Mars Express nearly twenty years after launch,” praises Wilson.

With information: ESA, The Register.