Medina injures knee ligament and bids farewell to tetra chances in 2022 – 06/25/2022

Gabriel Medina suffered an injury to his left knee during the Saquarema stage of the World Surfing Championship. According to the athlete’s press office, the injury “from grade 2 to 3 of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee”, suffered yesterday, will take Medina out of the water for at least two weeks, which will also make the Brazilian miss the JBay, South Africa.

The injury also takes away the Brazilian’s chances of winning the fourth world surfing championship. Medina will have 14,560 with participation in Brazil. Even if he returns to Tahiti, after the South African stage, and is champion, he will reach a maximum of 24,560. This will not be enough to qualify for the finals, in Trestles (USA), as the fifth-placed championship, Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi, already has 28,110 points. Only the top five qualify for the finals.

The Brazilian was injured on the second day of his participation at Itaúna beach, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, when he was eliminated. The three-time world champion lost in the repechage against Australian Callum Robson and kept the taboo of never having won a stage in Brazil.

The early elimination in Saquarema is a big frustration in Medina’s season, who gave up the first half of the year to take care of his physical and mental health. Saquarema was only his third stage since his return.

The World Surfing Championship is led by Brazilian Felipe Toledo. Brazil also has Ítalo Ferreira among the top five, who would compete in the final today.

See the statement from the Medina team

This Saturday afternoon, the 25th, Medina underwent magnetic resonance imaging on both knees, and a grade 2 to 3 injury of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee was diagnosed. Medina will return for medical evaluation in two weeks for a more accurate prognosis. In this scenario, Gabriel Medina will be out of the JBay stage, in South Africa.