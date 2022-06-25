Meet the R$ 5,000 cell phone focused on cryptocurrencies and NFT

It was announced this Thursday (23) the Saga, a phone developed through a partnership between Osom and blockchain company Solana. Solana CEO Anatoly Yakovenko says the proposal is to help cryptocurrencies continue their quest to “go mobile”.

to the website The VergeOsom confirmed that Saga is a modified version of OV1, a cell phone unveiled at MWC that became known to be the “spiritual successor” of the Essential Phone. The manufacturer’s founder and CEO, Jason Keats, said that “the world needs new hardware companies to support the future that is Web3.”

The model will have an exclusive feature that can arouse interest to people connected to the universe of Cryptocurrencies, Web3 and NFTs: Support for decentralized applications that rely on Solana’s blockchain. Industry companies such as NFT marketplace Magic Eden, wallet maker Solana Phantom and cryptocurrency exchange Orca have signed on to support the software.

(Source: Chris Welch / The Verge)Source: The Verge

Solana also made an important announcement at the convention in New York, where it introduced the Solana Mobile Stack, an open decentralized app store running on the Android-based Saga. The store will be available to other Android device manufacturers.

Cryptocurrency cell phone specifications

Despite its main differential being linked to crypto support, the device has satisfactory technical configurations, including a 6.67-inch 120 Hz OLED screen, 512 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM. In addition, Saga is powered by a chip Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 by Qualcomm, features a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera.

According to Solana, developers will have priority to test both the store and the cell phone. Those interested can reserve the model through the pre-sale that requires a deposit of US$ 100, about R$ 524 in direct conversion.

The total value of the cryptocurrency cell phone is US$ 1000, approximately R$ 5,200 in direct conversion. The model is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.