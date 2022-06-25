Microsoft Cancels Emotional Recognition AI: “It Could Be Misused”

Microsoft announced this week that it will suspend the use of its emotional recognition technology. The controversial system worked through the Azure Face software — which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze faces in images.

The cancellation came after a review of the company’s policies, which raised a red flag in the system. The bottom line is that inferring patterned emotions and identity attributes in this way can leave room for error and “misuse.”

The adjustment made by Microsoft aligns with the new document, “Responsible AI Standard”, published annually by the company. The report stipulates and updates rules for a conscious use of Artificial Intelligence technology by the company’s products. The measure constantly seeks to “assess the impact of the system on people, organizations and society”.

In this case, the Azure Face program allows you to add an advanced facial recognition system to third-party applications. Despite looking promising, the biometric tool left something to be desired in the scientific basis of the emotion recognition tool in people.

“Access to API to features that predict sensitive attributes also opens up a wide range of ways to misuse it — including subjecting people to stereotypes, discrimination or unfair denial of service,” said Sarah birdproduct manager for the AI ​​Core Group at azurein a statement.

Attributing through AI technology identity identification, such as gender and age, is also out of the question for now.

With the new measure, the tool will be limited by Microsoft, since until now it could be used freely by subscribers. New customers will no longer have access to this detection system as of next Tuesday (23). Current customers have until 2023 to discontinue their use.

Search will not end

However, the search will not be fully terminated internally by Microsoft. Bird said the company could still expand the studies to specific cases. It mentioned, for example, the use of the tool to help people with disabilities — but it did not go into detail on how this would be done.

The controversy is not recent. For years activists and academics have been expressing the possible dangers of using AI freely to anyone who wants to access it. This is because standardizing emotions or defining identity is a complex point, and could infringe on privacy and ethics issues.

“The difficulty in automating the connection between facial movements and basic categories of emotion leads to broader questions as to whether emotions can be properly grouped into a small number of categories in the first place,” writes the expert in her book, “Atlas of AI”.

“There is the lingering problem that facial expressions can indicate very little of our true emotional states, as anyone who has ever smiled without feeling that way inside can attest.”