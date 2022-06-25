Microsoft claims Edge is the best browser for gamers

Microsoft Edge has seen a huge rise in the market and surpassed 10% in its global share, indicating that more users are using the browser. A company statement claims that Edge is ‘the best browser for gamers’. The company also reveals some of the gaming-friendly features that make it the best.

First, Microsoft is adding a new home page dedicated to gaming. This will include news, guides, live and tournament highlights and more. It also integrates with Xbox and if a user is signed in with an Xbox account, they will see content related to games the user has played recently.

If users have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, they can even launch the game right in their browser. Also, the Clarity Boost feature, introduced in Edge Canary in November 2021, is finally coming to its final version and will provide the best image quality.

This means that users will be able to experience better image quality while playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming. This technique uses client-side scaling to sharpen the quality of the stream. Users can activate it by clicking on the three dots icon in the top left corner of the game.

Microsoft is also introducing a new setting in Productivity Mode that minimizes the use of browser resources when users are playing games on PC. After exiting the game, usage will return to normal. Users can enable it through performance settings in Edge.

Finally, Microsoft officially announced Edge Game Center, which includes casual games. This game menu will be integrated directly into Edge’s three-dot (more options) menu, giving users instant access to light and classic games such as Microsoft Solitaire, Jewel (Gems), Mahjong and more.

Source: Gizchina