More changes: Amazon Kindle losing support for receiving MOBI files soon

The announcement is being sent by Amazon via email to users of the feature that allows you to send documents to the Kindle. According to the company, the justification is that the MOBI format (.mobi, .azw) is old and incompatible with new features of the reader for documents.

As of August 2022, you will no longer be able to upload MOBI files (.mobi, .azw) to your Kindle collection. MOBI files already in your collection will not be affected by this change. MOBI is an older file format and is not supported by the latest Kindle features for documents. Any existing MOBI files that you want to read with our most up-to-date resources for documents will need to be re-uploaded in a supported format.

Fortunately, existing MOBI files on the Kindle will not be deleted and will still be readable, but Amazon stresses that you will have to re-upload them to gain access to new features, which are not yet detailed in the release.