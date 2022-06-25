Narzo 50i Prime is the new cheap smartphone from Realme for R$ 583 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Admin 15 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

After the official announcement of the C30, Realme is back now with the official launch of the new Realme Narzo 50i Prime. The model features a relatively large 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and houses a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

With a flashy rear design, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime impresses with its Dark Blue and Mint Green colors. Talking about the cameras, the model only includes an 8MP main camera and a discreet LED flash. There is also the Narzo series brand logo that is discreetly positioned on the opposite side of the camera.

See too:

Under the hood, the smartphone works with a Unisoc T612 chip along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32/64GB of expandable storage via microSD. To keep everything running, the manufacturer has also included a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 10W charging. In addition, the smartphone features a P2 input for headphones and a Realme Go Edition system based on Android 11.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution
  • Processor: Unisoc T612
  • RAM: 2GB / 3GB
  • Internal storage: 32 GB, expandable via micro SD
  • Back camera: single 8 MP
  • Frontal camera: 5 MP
  • Drums: 5,000 mAh with 10 watt charging
  • System operational: Android 11 with Realme Go Edition interface
  • Others: P2 input for wired headphones, options in Bamboo Green or Lake Blue colors.

The new Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be available on AliExpress from June 27th at a promotional price of R$583.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Amazon Prime Day will take place in July with discounts on several products

Check out all about one of Amazon’s biggest events! Estimated reading time: 3 minutes After …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved