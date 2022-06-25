Narzo 50i Prime is the new cheap smartphone from Realme for R$ 583 – Tudo em Tecnologia

After the official announcement of the C30, Realme is back now with the official launch of the new Realme Narzo 50i Prime. The model features a relatively large 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and houses a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

With a flashy rear design, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime impresses with its Dark Blue and Mint Green colors. Talking about the cameras, the model only includes an 8MP main camera and a discreet LED flash. There is also the Narzo series brand logo that is discreetly positioned on the opposite side of the camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone works with a Unisoc T612 chip along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32/64GB of expandable storage via microSD. To keep everything running, the manufacturer has also included a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 10W charging. In addition, the smartphone features a P2 input for headphones and a Realme Go Edition system based on Android 11.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution

6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution Processor: Unisoc T612

Unisoc T612 RAM: 2GB / 3GB

2GB / 3GB Internal storage: 32 GB, expandable via micro SD

32 GB, expandable via micro SD Back camera: single 8 MP

single 8 MP Frontal camera: 5 MP

5 MP Drums: 5,000 mAh with 10 watt charging

5,000 mAh with 10 watt charging System operational: Android 11 with Realme Go Edition interface

Android 11 with Realme Go Edition interface Others: P2 input for wired headphones, options in Bamboo Green or Lake Blue colors.

The new Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be available on AliExpress from June 27th at a promotional price of R$583.