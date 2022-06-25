Natalie Portman trained 10 months to become the Mighty Thor







Photo: Disclosure / Marvel / Modern Popcorn

Natalie Portman had to go through a 10-month training routine to wield the Mjolnir hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Trainer Naomi Pendergast, hired by Marvel to help the actress gain muscle mass, told the details of how the Jane Foster interpreter became powerful in an interview with Variety magazine.

“We started five months before filming, and continued training throughout the production process to maintain her muscles. The total training time was around 10 months,” she said.

Pendergast explained that the preparation started with exercises to strengthen body mass and joints, and then went on to build the abdominal muscles and strong arms that will be the envy on screens. The workout sessions lasted from 1h30 to 2h per day.

“We worked on her body three times a week, with arm, back, chest exercises, as well as boxing and running sessions. The other two days of the week were dedicated to fracture prevention, which included Pilates exercises, stretching, massage and balance,” he added.

The trainer also said that Portman already had a well-balanced and healthy diet, so it was not necessary to change her routine. The only detail was that, as the star is vegan, it was necessary to add protein supplements to complement the diet.

In the new film, Thor will meet Jane, his old girlfriend, in an unexpected way: blonde, powerful, with her magic hammer and in her place as the new Thor.

Unfortunately, he’ll also encounter a dangerous and extremely lethal new adversary: ​​Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, played by Christian Bale (formerly Batman).

Directed by Taika Waititi (from “Thor: Ragnarok”), “Thor: Love and Thunder” is slated for a July 7 release in Brazil, one day before its US release.