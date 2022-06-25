Natural sound-insulating moth wing of unbeatable efficiency

Advanced Materials

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 06/24/2022

the moth antheraea pernyi It has very high technology embedded in the scales of its wings.

[Imagem: University of Bristol]

natural metamaterial

When you hear about metamaterials and metasurfaces, the definition you hear most often goes something like “artificial materials that can be designed to behave as no natural material can.”

Indeed, with the possibility of having negative refractive indices and other very useful oddities, they were believed to be “engineered materials” par excellence.

But it seems that nature more creative than scientists believed.

Thomas Neil and his colleagues at the University of Bristol in the UK discovered that the “scales” of moths (antheraea pernyi) are metasurfaces par excellence, functioning as sound absorbers with an efficiency that not even the best of man-made metamaterials so far can rival.

First, they found that the moth’s wings offer acoustic protection against the echolocation squeals emitted by the bats, which are its predators, which is impressive because the scales are much finer than the wavelength of the sound they reflect.

From there, it was a step towards starting to study whether the structure of the scales that cover the wings of the animal could be copied to create panels for sound absorption and sound insulation for practical applications.

Details of the scales that cover the wings of the moth.

[Imagem: Thomas R. Neil et al. – 10.1098/rspa.2022.0046]

High-efficiency natural sound insulator

The team started by placing small sections of the moth’s wings on an aluminum disk and then systematically testing how the wing’s orientation in relation to the incoming sound affected absorption.

They found that the scales function as excellent sound absorbers, absorbing up to 87% of incoming sound energy. The effect is also wideband and omnidirectional, covering a wide range of frequencies and angles of incidence of the sound.

“What’s even more impressive is that the wings are doing this even though they are incredibly thin, with the scale layer being only 1/50th the thickness of the wavelength of the sound they are absorbing,” explained Professor Thomas Neil. “This extraordinary performance qualifies the moth wing as a naturally sound-absorbing metasurface, a material that has unique properties and capabilities that are not possible to create using conventional materials.”

The team’s idea is now to commercially explore these possibilities.

Ultra-thin sound-absorbing panels will have huge implications for the acoustics of buildings, for example. Likewise, these panels will be lighter, which makes them perfect for use in vehicles, as any weight savings on planes, cars and trains reduces fuel consumption and CO emissions. two .

Bibliography: Article: Moth wings as sound absorber metasurface

Authors: Thomas R. Neil, Zhiyuan Shen, Daniel Robert, Bruce W. Drinkwater, Marc W. Holderied

Magazine: Proceedings of the Royal Society A

DOI: 10.1098/rspa.2022.0046

Other news about:

more topics