New AirPods Pro will have USB-C and health sensors, says website

The next generation of AirPods Pro may arrive with a very extensive list of news. At least that’s what the site says. 52audiowhich today released a series of exclusive information about the long-awaited new wireless headphones from apple — as well as some renders of your likely look.

According to the vehicle, the new headphones will bring a design very similar to the current generation, although rumors have suggested that Apple would be working on a look without the traditional “legs”. The holes for the microphones and drivers audio, however, should follow a format closer to the third generation AirPods.

The charging case, in turn, will bring more significant visual changes, although it still follows the same rectangular shape of the latest models launched by Apple. As you can see in the images below, it should have a new microphone (right side) to capture ambient audio — which would be transmitted directly to the headphones to help people with hearing loss.

In addition, like the AirTag, the new case will also feature a built-in speaker capable of issuing alerts if the user loses the headphones, taking advantage of the integration with the network. Search (Find My). Contrary to what was said by the trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuothe vehicle also bets on new AirPods Pro with an unprecedented entry USB-C instead of Lightning — a direct consequence of possible future new EU rules.

Inside, the new AirPods Pro would be equipped with an updated version of the H1 chipsupporting a supposed “self-adaptive” noise cancellation and more efficient energy consumption. In addition, they will have a new set of drivers high-amplitude and dynamic range amplifiers.

The information released by the 52audio also corroborate rumors that Apple’s upcoming headphones would have new health features. More specifically, they will be able to rely on new sensors capable of monitoring the user’s heartbeat and body temperature.

