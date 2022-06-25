Next week’s G7 and NATO summits seek unity against Russia; see what should be discussed | World

As of Sunday, the G7 and NATO countries will seek to reaffirm their unity with Russia at their summit meetings, at a time when the Ukraine war enters its fifth month with no sign of ending in the short term. deadline.

The leaders of the G7, including US President Joe Biden, will meet from Sunday (26) at Elmau Castle, in the Bavarian Alps, in southern Germany, for the annual meeting of the club of the seven most industrialized countries in the world: Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States.

Both this meeting and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, which will take place in Madrid for two days starting on Tuesday (28), will focus on supporting Ukraine in the face of the Russian offensive.

German government chief Olaf Scholz, host of the G7, reminded this week that support for Ukraine will require “perseverance”, but stressed that “we are still a long way off” from peace talks between Kiev and Moscow.

“Russia’s aggression has made the seven countries more aware that they need each other,” noted Stefan Meister, a researcher at the German institute DGAP. This is even more evident when considering that inflation and the threat of an energy and food crisis could test the resistance of the international community.

The war in Ukraine could last “years”, warned the Norwegian Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

Leaders could discuss the possibility of implementing a sort of “Marshall Plan” to rebuild Ukraine, an idea launched by Scholz this week that could cost “billions” and involve “several generations”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak with G7 leaders on Monday via video conference, and he is expected to call for more weapons and more pressure on Russia.

He will also remotely participate in the NATO summit, which will bring together 30 countries, in the last stage of an intense diplomatic marathon that began this Thursday (23) with a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, in which Ukraine obtained the status of candidate for the European Union (EU).

The Alliance must reveal its plans to protect its eastern flank, close to Russia.

A defensive reinforcement that will be accompanied by a new “strategic concept” – the first revision of the alliance’s agenda in ten years – that should harden its position in relation to Russia and mention, for the first time, the challenges presented by China.

However, Turkey’s blockade of Swedish and Finnish candidacies casts a shadow over the allies’ show of unity.

To “stay the course” in relation to Russia, economic sanctions should not be eased, nor should the military and financial support for Ukraine be reduced, the German chancellor stressed.

However, after several rounds of sanctions, “we are at the limit, especially with regard to energy sanctions” which “have a high cost for the G7 and for the world economy”, highlighted Stefan Meister.

The German government accuses Moscow of drastically reducing gas supplies to provoke an energy crisis in Europe before winter. In addition, several regions are being affected by rising food prices.

In this context, the participation of Argentina, Indonesia, India, Senegal and South Africa in the G7 sends an important message.