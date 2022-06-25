Neymar ‘loses’ R$ 5 million with investments in NFT’s

The scenario of cryptocurrencies and investments linked to them, such as NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens), is not encouraging. And one of the victims of the so-called “crypto winter” is the player Neymar, star of the Brazilian national team and Paris Saint Germain.

Neymar bought two NFT’s on January 20 of this year, for R$ 6.2 million. One of the items was BAYC #5269, acquired for 198.69 ETH (R$ 3.4 million). The other was BAYC #6633, bought for 159.99 ETH (R$ 2.7 million).

If you are out of the loop on what these acronyms above mean, we’ll explain it to you. BAYC is the acronym for Bored Ape Yacht Club, the company that sells the “bored monkey” NFT’s. You have most likely seen images on the internet of this non-fungible item, which has achieved great success among celebrities.

Neymar was one of the people who acquired one of BAYC’s 10,000 tokens. At the time, not only were the items highly valued, but the cryptocurrency used to acquire them, Ether (ETH), was also at one of its best moments, being quoted at R$17,000. Associated with the cryptocurrency production, storage and exchange platform Ethereum, it is the second most important cryptocurrency in the world, after Bitcoin.

Six months later, however, Ether has melted to R$5,760, and the “bored monkey” NFTs bought by Neymar are worth 87% of what he paid. On the OpenSea platform, the most used for trading non-fungible tokens, items purchased by the player are priced at 69.3 ETH each, which is equivalent to around BRL 800,000.

more damage

In addition to the two BAYC NFT’s, Neymar also acquired another “cheaper”, but which has also melted in market value in recent months. Acquired for 7,987 ETH (BRL 120,000) at the end of January, the HAPE #4790 token, from the HAPE PRIME collection, is now worth around 0.6 ETH (BRL 3,500). That is, Neymar had an unrealized loss of at least R$ 116 thousand in 6 months with this item.

The devaluation had already started shortly after the star acquired the HAPE PRIME NFT. About a month after the purchase, he tried to sell the item on OpenSea for 10 ETH, but no one agreed to pay that price.

Accounting for the devaluation of all NFT’s acquired by Neymar, the loss so far is around R$ 5.5 million. This amount, however, is lower than what the star earns per month just from his salary at PSG: R$ 22.1 million.