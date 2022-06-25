Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban Anniversary: ​​’Forever’ | TV & Famous

Love is in the air! Let Nicole Kidman say so. The actress used Instagram this Saturday, 6/26, to celebrate another year of marriage to singer Keith Urban. “Sweet XVI ❤️ I remember this day like it was yesterday. Forever,” she wrote, sharing a photo from their ceremony sixteen years ago.

They met at an event for Australians in the United States, in 2005, but only a few months later the romance began to take hold, as Nicole said in an interview with People magazine, in 2019. “It was my birthday, and he stayed outside with gardenias at 5am on my balcony in New York.”

Recalling the beginning of the relationship, which she describes as “intense”, she said she thought Keith was the man she wanted to marry. “By this point, I believed he was the love of my life. Maybe it’s because I’m deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I also have strong faith, but I just believed.”