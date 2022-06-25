Nokia plans to relaunch classic ‘brick’ cell phone, including ‘snake game’

In 1992 the Finnish company Nokia decided to launch one of the first cell phones in the world, the Nokia 1011, which began to change people’s habits around the world. The brand has always worked with connectivity, but in 2013 it was sold and most of the company was sold to Microsoft, while modern smartphone models continued to be manufactured.

The ”snake game” and the greenish screen with rubberized keyboard certainly conveys nostalgia for a novelty that arrived to revolutionize communication. No one imagined, 30 years ago, that today it would be possible to carry out so many activities remotely, using this technology that has been improving more and more.

After years out of the market, Nokia brick can be sold again

An Australian news portal has leaked information that reveals this interest in relaunching old models. The Nokia 5710 XA had a swivel camera that was successful and is one of the lines that will likely return revamped. The intention is to include 4G and other settings that are present in the most basic smartphones used today.

The values ​​will be around R$430 and R$535 and although they seem very simple, they can be a solution for those who want to use only the basic functions and leave their cell phone more expensive at home. Its design must follow the robust aesthetic, responsible for making the device popular for its ability to be almost indestructible.