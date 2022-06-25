Norway: Oslo shooting leaves dead, cancels LGBT+ pride march

Norwegian police on Saturday opened an investigation “for terrorist act” after fatal shootings near bars in central Oslo overnight, canceling the LGBT+ Pride march scheduled for this afternoon.

The alleged perpetrator of the shooting that left two dead and 21 wounded, including ten seriously, is a 42-year-old Norwegian man of Iranian origin known to internal intelligence services, which are also in charge of anti-terrorism, according to Oslo police.

“He is suspected of murder, attempted murder and terrorist act,” said a police officer, Christian Hatlo, during a press conference.

This latest charge is motivated by “the number of wounded and dead, the number of crime scenes – at least three – and there is good reason to believe that he intended to sow terror,” he added. .

According to the police, the vital prognosis of the injured is no longer compromised.

The shooting took place around 1 am on Saturday local time outside a pub, Per på hjørnet, where the two deaths were reported, according to local media.

He then continued past an adjacent gay club, the London Pub, right in the center of the Norwegian capital, so crowded on that hot summer night.

“There are reasons to believe this is a hate crime,” Hatlo added, referring to the nature of the targeted venues, “in particular the London Pub.”

march canceled

The LGBT+ Pride march scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Oslo has been cancelled. As a sign of solidarity, rainbow flags were placed near the site of the attack.

Following “clear” police recommendations, “all events related to the Oslo Pride have been cancelled,” event organizers wrote in a statement.

The police force was reinforced in the capital to deal with possible further incidents.

“It is estimated at this stage that there was only one perpetrator” behind the shooting “but nothing can be said for sure anytime soon” in the investigation, Inspector Tore Soldal said during the press conference.

war scene

The man was arrested at 1:19 am, five minutes after the first reports were made.

Civilians helped with the suspect’s capture, as well as with first aid, according to police who hailed “a heroic contribution”.

The suspect has had to deal with the police for minor acts, such as carrying a knife or a conviction for possession of narcotics.

Two weapons were seized at the scene of the attack: an automatic weapon and a revolver.

A witness interviewed by the newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) spoke of “a scene of war”. “There were a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries,” he said.

According to an NRK journalist present at the time of the shooting, the gunman arrived with a bag from which he took out a gun with which he fired.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a bag was still on the ground at the scene of the shooting around which technical and scientific police specialists were busy.

“Horrible attack”, reacts prime minister

“The shooting outside the London Pub in Oslo tonight is a horrific and deeply shocking attack on innocent people,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“We still don’t know the reasons for this terrible act, but for the homosexuals who now fear and cry, I want to say that we are all together with you,” he wrote on Facebook.

The gunman “seemed very determined where he was aiming,” a woman who witnessed the scene told VG.

Generally peaceful, Norway was the scene of bloody attacks on July 22, 2011.

That day, right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik had killed 77 people in a bomb attack on government headquarters in Oslo and in a shootout at a meeting of young workers on the island of Utøya.

(With information from AFP)