Nottingham Forest announce record signing for Premier League return | english football

Nottingham Forest announced on Saturday the signing of 24-year-old striker Taiwo Awoniyi. The English club will pay Union Berlin around £17 million for the Nigerian – the most expensive transfer in the history of the club founded in 1865.

Awoniyi has signed a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest. He has already undergone medical examinations and toured the club’s training center facilities.

This is Nottingham Forest’s first international signing since club won the Championship playoffs and secured the Premier League of the next season. Two-time European champions, Nottingham are back in the Premier League’s elite after 23 years away.

Taiwo Awoniyi was at Union Berlin for two seasons. In 2021/22, he played 43 games for the German team and scored 20 goals, 15 of which in the Bundesliga. Union Berlin finished fifth in the Bundesliga and secured a spot in the Europa League.

“I’m very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and, after talking to the manager about the team’s ambitions, its history, I decided it was a club I wanted to be a part of.”

The striker started his career at Liverpool in 2015, but was later loaned out to several other clubs in Germany and Belgium. He has already defended the Nigeria national team in the under-17, under-20 and under-23 categories, and went on to play for the main in October 2021.