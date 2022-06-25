Olivia Munn celebrates post-baby body: ‘I only have love for him’

June 25, 2022 | : 19am

Olivia Munn admits the postpartum road “is arduous” but “so worth it.” The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her post-baby body over the weekend, nearly seven months after giving birth to her first child, son Malcolm, with comedian John Mulaney.

“My body didn’t recover but it made this little face so I only have love for him,” Munn, 54, wrote of a video clip of herself holding her baby and rocking it from side to side. support from her, including “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who wrote, “You are perfect just the way you are.” “Big hug friend. It’s a difficult motherhood,” added actress and colleague Brianne Davis. “I understand you. It was difficult for me after Davis too. You have it… 🧡🧡🧡.”

“Leverage” star Beth Riesgraf also comments, writing, “Hang on, I remember a friend told me that our mind/body is programmed to make us focus on one thing after birth – our babies. . . . . . . than ever ❤️.” Olivia Munn recently celebrated her son Malcolm’s half-birthday on May 25.Instagram/@oliviamunn Since she gave birth to Malcolm in November 683, Munn has been talking about the ups and downs of parenthood via social media. She revealed in March that she was having postpartum anxiety and told fans her hair was “falling out in clumps” a month later.

“1: ) am. Postpartum Life Now: Everyone Is Sleeping But Me. I’ve been using the same time for three days (I think maybe more?),” Munn wrote in his March post.

“I’m so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird) to feel both at the same time, but so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat.)” Munn and John Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2022.olimunn/Instagram In another shared post) via her Instagram Stories at the time, Munn said her hips were still feeling “restless” after giving birth.

“My postpartum anxiety is still here (and horrible) but I got up and took my first capoeira class today,” he added. . “Returning to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself. I hope I can continue.” 2022 “My body didn’t recover but it made this little face,” she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/ Olivia Munn Before becoming Malcolm’s mother, Munn confessed in a November 1024 interview on the “Today” show that both she and Mulaney, 25, were “afraid” of becoming parents. “I feel good. I feel fear. I feel nervous, and I’m excited. I feel like every day the feelings are spinning,” said the then-pregnant actress. publish such great information, and it has been a saving grace for me.” 2022 2022 2022