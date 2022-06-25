On his way to Betis, Luiz Henrique chooses remarkable moments for Fluminense and dreams of the Seleção | fluminense

“Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh… It’s time.” As the lyrics of the famous song written by Rubens Campos and Henricão say in 1941, the moment has come for the painful farewell between Fluminense and Luiz Henrique. Sold to Spain’s Betis for €8 million fixed (R$44 million at the time), plus €5 million in bonuses (about R$27.5 million), the striker enters the field for the last time with the tricolor shirt in the classic against Botafogo this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasilia time) at the Nilton Santos stadium, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. And prepare the tears!

“I think I’ll be able to hold it back a little, but if the emotion comes, it’ll have to leave. I won’t be able to hold it back much, no. If the emotion comes, I’ll have to cry, there’s no way around it.”

Luiz Henrique in an interview at Fluminense

At the age of 21, Luiz Henrique will leave Fluminense with 120 games in the first team (so far, there are 14 goals and 16 assists). Unlike many other Xerém gems, who left the club early, the striker accumulated a lot of experience and won a title, the carioca of 2022.

– I am very happy to play a lot of games at Fluminense, which is the first club I played in my life and has supported me since I was little. If I’m not mistaken, there are 120 games out there. It’s good for the player because he matures more, he becomes more of a man to go to Europe, he’s more educated. It’s being the right time, a good time to go for me. Today, thank God, I am in a very good moment, high moment in my exit. For me, it’s about continuing well, playing well on Sunday, and in Europe the fans there will see that the player left very happy with Fluminense.

Luiz Henrique will be the new jewel of Betis

Before the farewell, Luiz Henrique received the ge at CT Carlos Castilho for a last exclusive as a Fluminense player. In the interview, he chose the most outstanding moments; he revealed that he still hasn’t had contact with anyone from Betis, but has already started researching about the club; and believes that in European football he will have a chance to fulfill his dream of reaching the Brazilian national team.

Check out the ping pong interview:

Which game was the most special?

– It was against Junior Barranquilla (from Colombia, in the Copa Sudamericana). It was coming in low, I managed to get up and in the end they shouted my name, I even got emotional.

Fluminense wins in Fernando Diniz’s debut and is still alive in the Sudamericana

Which goal was the most memorable?

– It was my first goal as a professional, against Ceará, with my head. This one will be marked in my life.

Fluminense goal! Danilo Barcelos puts it in the head of Luiz Henrique who gives a beautiful header to score, at 12 of the 1st time

Xerém factory cycle?

– Fluminense has a lot of good players at the base, now Matheus Martins is coming up, who has already scored and is doing very well too. He’s a national team player, he plays a lot. I will leave, but another will come to my position.

What will you miss most?

– Ah, from here I will miss the review with the kids more.

Will you keep following the Flu?

– You can watch it on television there, always rooting for Fluminense. Club that opened the doors for me, I will always root for him.

Did you speak to former teammates in Europe?

– Guys tell me that outside there has to be a lot of physical and mental. Play there is faster, you have to have a quick touch, you can’t hold the ball too much. My game characteristic is speed, dribbling and shooting. I also have passing and game vision. This will help me a lot out there.

Luiz Henrique has 14 goals for Flu in the professional

Are you already speaking Spanish?

– My companions have been playing with me: “You’re going to have to speak Spanish, do you already know how to speak something?”. I still don’t know anything. To get there I’ll have to take some classes. But them talking a little bit slowly, you can understand (laughs).

– I haven’t researched many things yet, but I saw that they were champions of the Copa del Rey (on penalties against Valencia). I was very happy, I’ll get there with the champions, with high morale.

Have you ever talked to anyone there?

Can you dream of Selection?

– Of course, I always dream about the Selection. Every player from a young age wants to play, play for the national team. I’m going to work a lot out there and God willing I’ll be there. I went to training with the professional once, it was a very good experience, and now I want to be there called up.

Neymar, Luiz Henrique, Brazil, national team, Fluminense

