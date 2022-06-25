Palmeiras lineup: Abel can make changes against Avaí | palm trees

Palmeiras trained at the Football Academy this Saturday morning and ended the preparation for the duel against Avaí, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in Florianópolis, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.

Abel Ferreira, who returns to the bench after recovering from Covid-19, led training for ball outs from the back to the attack, with emphasis on transitions, movements, inversions, positioning, in addition to finishing. On a reduced field, less worn players complemented the activity.

Due to physical exhaustion, Abel Ferreira is studying to preserve some players in this Sunday’s game. The side Piquerez and the forwards Dudu and Rony appear as names that can gain rest against Avaí.

1 of 1 Abel Ferreira leads Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Grecco/Palmeiras Abel Ferreira commands Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Grecco/Palmeiras

For this Sunday’s match, Verdão will not have midfielder Danilo, who is suspended after receiving the third yellow card in the match against São Paulo, in the last round. On the other hand, Raphael Veiga should be related and return to the team after recovering from a right thigh injury – the midfielder should start as an option on the bench.

The probable Palmeiras against Avaí must have Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Jorge); Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Dudu (Wesley) and Ron (Rafael Navarro).

With 28 points, Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with a campaign of eight victories, four draws and one defeat, an advantage of almost 72%. Verdão has the best attack (25 goals) and the least leaked defense (eight) in the competition.

