“Pedreiro’s Glove” case: understand the whole fight between the influencer and his manager

If you’ve been following the internet this week, regardless of what subject interests you, it’s quite likely that you’ve stumbled upon the subject “Pedreiro’s Glove”: the name, used by the 20-year-old Bahia influencer Iran Ferreira, known for his catchphrase “Receive!” – vociferated after he scores one of his iconic “goals”.

The young man has amassed millions of followers through various social networks: until the production of this article, between Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, there are more than 18 million internet users following his adventures always wearing the glove that, he said in an interview in March 2022 , cost only R$2, but it gives him more strength to hit the ball in a way that he wouldn’t be able to without them.

The whole situation began when, last Sunday (19), Iran himself, during a live presentation, announced that he would pause the production of new content, saying that he “was fed up” and effectively suddenly stopping the career of “ Mason’s Glove”. The problem: he didn’t detail any reason for this.

During this period and early the next morning, several mentions were made of businessman Allan Jesus, owner of ASJ Consultoria and responsible for managing the influencer’s career, were made. Over the course of the 20th, however, Iran backtracked in a new video, calling it all “a scare”. Only in this reversal, he deleted any and all mention of Allan – even those that only listed him as their career manager.

The situation remained, as they say, “in a water bath” for a while, with netizens speculating a possible friction between influencer and entrepreneur – something that, according to much of the press, would be confirmed on Wednesday (22): the columnist for Portal Metrópoles and expert on celebrities, Léo Dias, said that his team found that Iran’s bank account had paltry balances – only R$7,500, specifically – totally incompatible with an influencer who already had commercial agreements with names like Amazon Prime Video (of which Glova de Pedreiro is a poster boy) and several other companies.

🚨 UPDATE: the LeoDias column has just had access to the bank statements of Iran Santana Alves, Luva de Pedreiro and, in fact, the two bank accounts only have a turnover of R$ 7,500, because there is practically nothing left. — LeoDias 🍿 (@euleodias) June 22, 2022

The column found that, of the BRL 7,500 in turnover in the Luva de Pedreiro account, BRL 5,000 came from its participation in Domingão with Huck, in April. His then manager, Allan Jesus, took the other half of the fee. KNOW EVERYTHING! https://t.co/4pwV45jvs5 — LeoDias 🍿 (@euleodias) June 24, 2022

The numbers obtained by Dias would have come from the influencer’s new entrepreneurs, who “will reveal themselves at an opportune moment”, although speculations claim that it is the F12.bet agency, owned by former futsal player Alessandro Rosa Vieira, better known as “Falcão” .

From here, the context was already formed: Iran and Allan would have argued, as there would be the possibility that the entrepreneur would have kept most of the money to be paid to the Bahian content producer. None of this has been confirmed so far, but Allan himself, through his company, issued a press release, refuting all the accusations and even raising the possibility of a breach of contract by Iran, mentioning the new agency.

“The only thing we have is evidence spread over the internet and news that would give an account of a supposed new agency, which in theory could constitute a breach of exclusivity”, he said.

A day later (23), in an interview with G1, Allan reinforced the idea of ​​breach of contract, stressing that everything is being investigated and that, if this is confirmed, the two parties would deal with the matter amicably and within the established clauses. between them. Allan also said that Iran still has around R$2 million to receive.

The situation still seems far from over. Allan did not speak up again after the interview, while Iran, the Luva de Pedreiro, was registered by the Instagram profile of also influencer – and friend – Ney Silva, in Recife, Pernambuco, enjoying his vacation from social networks with futmesa matches, barbecues and embassy competitions.

The column found that Luva de Pedreiro lost an invitation from a multinational to star in a campaign with Cristiano Ronaldo. UNDERSTAND! https://t.co/4k7y1S04KO — LeoDias 🍿 (@euleodias) June 24, 2022

On the internet, public opinion seems unanimous: several netizens tweeted that Allan applied some kind of blow to the influencer. The businessman maintains his defense without further manifestations, so until now, everything is speculation.

But there are consistent speculations: still according to Léo Dias, the cosmetics giant Unilever, would have approached Luva de Pedreiro for a joint action with Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United striker and one of the greatest football players in the world. Allan Jesus would have, according to the column, prevented this negotiation from going forward.

Prior to that, a similar situation would have occurred with Nike, the iconic athletic footwear and apparel company. Between Unilever and Nike, which failed; and Amazon, which was signed, we are talking about shares worth millions and millions of reais. Money that Iran didn’t even see the color.

The fact is that the “Receba” of the young Bahian is yet to come. The question is, how long will he have to wait?

