Pia laments the women’s team’s lack of compactness against Denmark: “We gave too much space” | Brazilian Team

Compaction is usually one of the most highlighted words by the Pia Sundhage technique when she talks about what she expects from the Brazilian women’s team. And on Friday’s defeat to Denmark the team’s biggest problem in terms of the technique was precisely the space given between the sectors.

1 of 1 Pia Sundhage, coach of the Brazilian women’s team — Photo: Reproduction Pia Sundhage, coach of the Brazilian women’s team — Photo: Reproduction

– We created a big space in front of our defense. We didn’t go up the defense line or down the midfield. We gave Harder a lot of space. I don’t think we made good offensive pressure, Denmark played between our lines many times. In the second half we were better – said Pia at the post-match press conference in Copenhagen.

Tainara leaves the field with cramps in her right thigh and will be re-evaluated in 48 hours

For the Swedish coach, the problem was also reflected in Brazil’s offensive production.

– We created some chances, but we would have created more if we were more connected. I think the players are still not comfortable with each other, some are young players who are not used to playing together. For example, Luana had not played for a long time and played with Duda Santos, who does not have many games for the national team. Many players don’t have as much experience in the national team, I believe they need to give them more time to connect,” he commented.

Pia believes that the lack of chemistry also influenced some individual mistakes.

– Today we had some problems, we were fast but we had no connection. Many times we deliver the ball, we miss simple passes. They need more time together, we have to be patient.

The selection travels to Stockholm, where it will face Sweden, on Tuesday. Afterwards, the team returns to Brazil and, after a few days off, heads to the Copa América, in Colombia. Brazil is in Group B and will debut on July 9, against Argentina.