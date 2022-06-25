Play/pause: iOS 16 introduces new, completely redesigned video player

This week, Apple released the second beta version of iOS 16 for developers. Among the novelties added in the new compilation is the introduction of a new video player completely redesigned for Apple’s mobile operating system. The main difference noticed right away in the new video player layout is in the functions play/pause and rewind/forward, which have been centered on the screen instead of being in a small bottom bar as they are currently positioned in iOS 15.

Another detail that can be seen in the images released is that the return or advance time changed from 15 to 10 seconds. Overall, the design comes with a cleaner look and still has elements that are reminiscent of the current one. The option bars have been replaced by floating elements with no background on top of the video, giving it a more minimalist look. Another noticeable point is that the titles are more visible and the description of the content is easily accessible.

Who was bothered by the fact that need to tap the screen to bring up the controls and then tap to pause, you can rest easy. Now, just tap in the middle of the screen while a video is playing and the content will be paused. on the question of gestures, the new player allows Pinch to leave or take the video out of full screen mode. Now to put the playbar on a exact pointjust tap anywhere on the screen and move backwards or forwards. Did you like the new iOS 16 player? Tell us in the comments below!

