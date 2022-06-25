Protesters clash with police in Ecuador

Quito, Jun 25, 2022 (AFP) – Indigenous people once again faced security forces in Quito on Friday, a new day of violent demonstrations against rising fuel prices, which Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso called an attempt to by blow.

“The real intention of the violent is to provoke a coup d’état”, reproached the president, after the death of three protesters while trying to enter the Congress. The real intention of Mr Iza (the leader of the protests) is the fall of the government,” Lasso said in a speech broadcast on national television.

Thousands of indigenous people returned to face the public force today, after a bloody day before. Sirens and blasts were heard as protesters erected barricades and set fire to tires.

Police responded with tear gas and stun bombs to Molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones thrown by protesters.

Lasso yesterday allowed around 5,000 indigenous people to enter the Casa da Cultura, a symbolic place for native peoples that was under the control of the public force. He was looking to pave the way for talks with the protest movement that arrived in the capital, Quito, this week to demand relief from rising cost of living.

A group of protesters, however, later advanced towards Congress and tried to break through the military blockade that surrounded the site. Three people died in that clash, bringing the death toll left by the indigenous rebellion to six, according to the Alliance of Human Rights Organizations.

Authorities reported more than 180 injuries among the military and police and promised to crack down more forcefully on the demonstrations.

“We will see ourselves obliged to take the next step. We can no longer continue to repel, we have to repress with the progressive use of force”, declared Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo. The government denied the use of lethal weapons during the demonstrations.

A caravan of taxi drivers earlier toured the financial center of Quito asking for the president’s resignation. Semi-paralyzed, the country accounts for a daily loss of 50 million dollars.

“If he didn’t want to talk in the first days, we believe that this government is no longer of the people, but represents the big neoliberal companies that exploit us,” said peasant Efraín Fueres, 43, concentrated at the Casa da Cultura.

About 14,000 indigenous people are protesting in the country, but the main focus is on the Ecuadorian capital of 3 million people. Protesters invaded the Egyptian embassy, ​​on the outskirts of the Congress, “and, from inside, attack police officers with explosive devices”, the police denounced today.

Worn out, Quito is also the scene of counter-protests. Hundreds of drivers in luxury vehicles roam the financial center honking their horns and waving white flags. Protesters rally in support of Lasso, who sees the indigenous mobilizations as an attempt to overthrow him.

In affluent neighborhoods, Ecuadorians are calling for an end to violence. “There is exacerbated racism, the class struggle has deepened,” said indigenous Leonidas Iza, leader of the demonstrations, in an interview with AFP.

The opposition, majority in Congress, gathered 47 signatures this Friday to ask for the president’s removal, in a long process, which needs to gather 92 support to force the president’s departure. The government has 13 of the 137 seats.

At the same time, the oil industry collapses. The country is producing at 54% of its capacity, due to the seizure of wells and road blocks amid the protests. The indigenous people, however, do not give in: “It is a mobilization for an indefinite period, until we have the results”, announced Iza.

As a starting point, indigenous forces demand the lifting of the state of emergency, under which soldiers left their barracks and a night curfew was decreed in Quito.

The parties say they are ready to dialogue, but they do not reach concrete agreements to sit down at the table. The UN urged that “a meaningful and good-faith dialogue be urgently initiated that offers a way out of tension and violence.”